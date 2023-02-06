Morant (wrist) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

After missing Memphis' previous game due to wrist soreness, Morant appears good to go for Tuesday's contest against the Bulls. Across Morant's past 10 appearances, the All-Star guard is averaging 26.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists across 33.5 minutes. Tyus Jones figures to return to his bench role with Morant back healthy.