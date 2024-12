Morant (back) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers.

Morant missed Saturday's contest against the Hawks due to lower back soreness, but he will be able to suit up Monday. Over his last five appearances, Morant has averaged 21.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.