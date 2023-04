Morant (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Bucks.

Morant sat out Wednesday's game with some left hip soreness, but the issue appears minor, and he should resume his regular role as the starting point guard Friday. In five games since rejoining the starting lineup, Morant is averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 31.8 minutes per game.