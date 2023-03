Morant (conditioning/suspension) isn't included on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Rockets.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins relayed earlier in the day Tuesday that Morant is expected back in action against the Rockets, and the injury report for the contest further confirms that outcome. However, it's worth noting that Morant suggested he's willing to come off the bench as he works on reconditioning following a multi-week absence, so his workload may be initially restricted.