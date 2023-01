Morant (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.

Morant could not give it a go in either of the team's back-to-back set Sunday and Monday due to some right thigh soreness, but it appears the issue has subsided enough for him to retake the floor Wednesday. He could have a big effort in store against a Spurs team that ranks worst in the league in defensive rating (118.7), and his return figures to send Tyus Jones back to the bench.