Morant (illness) isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Morant missed Saturday's win over the Pistons due to the illness, though he'll return to game action against Charlotte. The star point guard has averaged 31.6 points, 6.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.