Morant (hip) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 4 against the Thunder.
Morant was previously reported as out for Saturday, and Memphis' official injury report indicates that the star guard is trending that way. However, with Luke Kennard (Achilles) also questionable, Scotty Pippen could be forced to handle a significant workload against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Won't return in Game 3•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Exits to locker room Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Chips in 23 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Leads starters in scoring blowout•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Solid performance despite injury•