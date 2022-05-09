Morant (knee) is doubtful for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors.
Coach Taylor Jenkins indicated Sunday that Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 after sustaining a knee injury during Saturday's Game 3 matchup, so his doubtful designation isn't surprising. If Morant is ultimately held out, Tyus Jones would likely draw the start with De'Anthony Melton and John Konchar also seeing additional run.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Unlikely to play in Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Injures knee during Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Stellar line falls short•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Explodes for 47 points•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Drops 34, Grizzlies come up short•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Shines in Game 5 win•