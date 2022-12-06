Morant (ankle) won't play in Monday's game against Miami.
Morant was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this announcement comes as no surprise. With Desmond Bane (toe) and John Konchar (toe) also ruled out, look for Tyus Jones to shoulder another heavy workload in the backcourt.
