Morant (hip) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, Morant will be held out of Wednesday's contest due to right hip soreness after initially nabbing a doubtful tag. Tyus Jones will likely slide into Morant's starting point guard spot, while Kennedy Chandler could see more run off the bench. Morant's next chance to play will come Friday in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Snags triple-double•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Limited as Grizz lean on bench•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Turns in big production in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Not listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Expected to play Wednesday•