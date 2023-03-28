Morant (thigh) has been ruled out against the Magic on Tuesday.
This was the expectation, as Morant was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. Morant's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Clippers. Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks will likely see a bump in usage and minutes with Morant sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will start, play close to 30 mins•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will come off bench again•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Returns with solid line off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will come off bench Wednesday•