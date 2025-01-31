Morant (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Morant was downgraded to doubtful a few hours prior to tipoff and is now set to miss another matchup, his second absence in his team's last four games. Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen will be in line for more looks Thursday in Morant's place.
