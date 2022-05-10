Morant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 against Golden State, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Morant was trending in this direction all day after failing to take part in shootaround, and the team has made it official that he won't go Monday evening. Look for Tyus Jones to draw the start in Morant's absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Officially doubtful for Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Unlikely to play in Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Injures knee during Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Stellar line falls short•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Explodes for 47 points•