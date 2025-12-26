Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Morant is "looking good" and appears on track to play against the Bucks on Friday, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant is listed as questionable due to a sprained left ankle but is seemingly trending in the right direction following a four-game absence. The star point guard has appeared in just two games since Nov. 18 and is likely to face restrictions if he's cleared to suit up. Over 14 regular-season appearances thus far, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.7 points, 7.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest. He has shot just 35.7 percent from the field and a lackluster 19.4 percent from beyond the arc on the campaign.