Morant had 18 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's loss against the Raptors.

Morant ended just one assist shy of what would've been his third double-double of the season, and this was his third appearance of the campaign in which he ended just one assist shy of that accomplishment. Morant is the engine that makes the Grizzlies' offense run and has scored in double digits while dishing out six or more assists in all but three games this season.