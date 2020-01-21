Morant had 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-116 loss against the Pelicans.

Morant came just one assist shy of what would've been his third double-double this month, and he seems to have taken a huge step forward once the calendar flipped to 2020. The rookie floor general has dished out seven or more assists in every single January outing thus far, and he is averaging 19.3 points, 8.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 56.7 from the field and 42.9 percent from deep during the first month of the year.