Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Only dishes out three dimes
Morant notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 139-111 loss at New Orleans.
The star point guard ended a streak of 16 straight games dishing out five or more assists, but he is still working as Memphis' main scoring threat on a nightly basis since he has scored 14 or more points in five straight contests. Morant ended January averaging 17.5 points and 8.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 54.2 percent from the field over that span.
