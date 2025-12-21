site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-ja-morant-out-again-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Out again Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Morant (ankle) won't play Monday against the Thunder.
Morant will be sidelined for a third straight game Monday. For now, he can be considered highly questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, as he's yet to return to practice for Memphis.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories