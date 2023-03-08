Morant (suspension/personal) will remain away from the team for at least the next four games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Morant will not be charged with a crime by the Glendale, Colorado police department.

Morant's absence from the team has been extended following an incident last weekend where he brandished a gun on Instagram Live. The star guard is reportedly seeking help as part of an "ongoing healing process," according to head coach Taylor Jenkins. It's unclear if Morant will miss time beyond the upcoming four games. In the meantime, Tyus Jones will be the starting point guard.