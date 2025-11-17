Morant will miss at least two weeks with a right calf strain, the Grizzlies announced Monday.

Morant left Saturday's game against the Cavaliers early with what was described as soreness at the time, but further evaluation revealed a strain. Memphis' depth at point guard is non-existent due to injuries, so the team will rely on players such as Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer and Vince Williams to pick up the slack. The Grizzlies also recently signed guard Jahmai Mashack to a two-way contract. Based on this update from Memphis, Morant is likely to miss the rest of November at a minimum.