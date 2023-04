Morant (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The hand injury that Morant suffered during Game 1 will hold him out of Game 2, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Game 3 on Saturday. Tyus Jones figures to get the start Wednesday, Desmond Bane will see some increased playmaking responsibilities and there will be more minutes available for Luke Kennard.