Morant (knee) will not participate in Salt Lake City Summer League with the Grizzlies.

Morant underwent surgery on June 3 to remove a loose body from his knee. The recovery period is three-to-four weeks, so Morant should be close to healthy by now. Still, Memphis will look to exercise caution with the No. 2 overall pick, who figures to lead the Grizzlies' offense next season. It's possible Morant participates in Las Vegas Summer League.