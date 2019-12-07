Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Out Saturday
Morant (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Morant was able to participate in portions of Friday's practice, but he's not ready to return to game action yet. De'Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones will continue to see extra run in Morant's absence. The rookie's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Warriors.
