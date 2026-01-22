Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Out vs. New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morant has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left elbow sprain.
Morant looked sharp during Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta, finishing with 23 points and 12 assists, but he'll miss at least one matchup after picking up an elbow injury. This presumably means more looks for Cam Spencer and Vince Williams in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Dishes 12 dimes with full line•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-doubles in return•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Cleared to play in London•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Would operate on minutes limit•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Likely to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Remaining out Thursday•