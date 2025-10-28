Morant notched 23 points (8-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Warriors.

Morant finished with a team-high 23 points and was one of six Memphis players to reach double figures. He also led the Grizzlies in assists. However, the star point guard struggled with efficiency and had another rough night from beyond the arc. Through four regular-season outings, he's averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from three-point range.