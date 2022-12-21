Morant accumulated 35 points (12-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Morant did everything he could to propel the Grizzlies to victory but unfortunately, he had very little support. The fact that Dillon Brooks was the next leading scorer with just 11 points highlights just how lethargic the supporting crew was. Given the result, managers have to be thrilled with Morant's performance. The Grizzlies certainly have their eyes on top spot in the West this season, and so Morant should be locked and loaded on a nightly basis moving forward.