Morant amassed 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 loss to the Lakers.

Morant played through his ankle injury Tuesday, leading the team with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting. He didn't appear troubled by the injury and the low minutes were simply as a result of the game being a blowout. The Grizzlies now have three nights off before hosting the Suns on Saturday. Given the time between games, we would expect Morant to be fine moving forward.

