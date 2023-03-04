Morant ended with 27 points (8-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Morant can churn out some serious points and assists, but his output in steals lately has been a huge bonus for fantasy managers. In the past six games, Morant has a total of 11 steals to his name. He'll get a matchup against the Clippers on Sunday and could have more usage coming his way with Dillon Brooks serving a one-game suspension.