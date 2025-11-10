Morant totaled 11 points (3-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Thunder.

Morant had another woeful shooting performance Sunday, but this isn't the first time he has struggled from the floor this season. In fact, this was the fifth time in the 2025-26 season in which he made five or fewer field goals while attempting 14-plus shots. With that in mind, it's not surprising to see Morant shooting a career-low 35.8 percent from the floor and 14.8 percent from deep. Morant is too talented to continue struggling like this for a long time, but the star guard has undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing performers in fantasy in 2025-26 relative to his ADP.