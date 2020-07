Morant posted seven points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage loss to the 76ers.

Morant's shot was off during his first taste of competitive basketball since March, but he was still able to contribute through efficient passing (only two turnovers) and solid rebounding. During the regular season, Morant had 10 performances with at least eight assists and two or fewer turnovers.