Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that imaging on Morant's hip turned out "really good," but he's still considered week-to-week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeall reports.

While Morant has already missed Memphis' last five games due to posterior hip subluxation and Grade 1 pelvic strains, imaging done Monday seems to confirm that no further damage has been done. With Morant potentially out until at least early December, Scotty Pippen, Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells and Marcus Smart (illness) are all candidates to receive increased playing time in the star guard's absence.