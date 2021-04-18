Morant went for 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists in Saturday night's win over Milwaukee.

Morant's scoring totals continue to be underwhelming, but he's still providing ample assists and rebounds contributions to keep his fantasy value afloat. The second-year guard is down to 0.8 steals per game on the season, however, and he has just three total steals over his last seven appearances. Saturday's nine three-point attempts were Morant's second-most in any game this season.