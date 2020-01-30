Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Posts 18 points, 10 dimes
Morant compiled 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over the Knicks.
Morant turned in his eighth double-double across 42 appearances while contributing in every category except threes. He doesn't grab a lot of boards, sink many threes or block many shots, but Morant has been exceptional through the first four months of the campaign, as he has distanced himself from the field in the race for Rookie of the Year.
