Morant posted 19 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 victory over the Pacers.

Morant shot below 40 percent from the field for the second straight outing after finishing 13-for-20 (65 percent) in Memphis' season opener. However, he made all nine of his free-throw attempts and led all players in assists with eight. Morant and the Grizzlies head out for a two-game road trip Monday when they visit the Warriors, followed by a matchup with the Suns on Wednesday.