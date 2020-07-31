Morant racked up 22 points (7-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Morant struggled from the field but turned in an impressive stat line, logging a double-double and helping out on the glass as well. He was expected to play a bit more than he did during the regular season, and that came to fruition even prior to the overtime session. Morant will likely receive ample minutes once again during Sunday's matchup versus the Spurs.