Morant tallied 37 points (14-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.

The 21-year-old bounced back from Monday's eight-point effort to post his second-highest scoring mark of the season. Morant's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted 10, eight, 22, eight, and 37 points over his last five games, respectively. The second-year guard will look to build on Wednesdays' impressive bounce-back performance Thursday on the road against the Pistons.