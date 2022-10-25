Morant finished with 38 points (12-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 134-124 win over the Nets.

Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points and dished seven assists for Memphis in the victory, and Morant also finished second on the team with eight boards. The star point guard was efficient both from the field (12-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and from the charity stripe (10-11 FT) and had as many steals as turnovers (two). Though it's still very early in the campaign, Morant appears to have taken another leap forward this season -- he leads the league with 35.3 points per game and is shooting 54.8 percent from the field, including 60.0 percent from three-point range. He's also averaging 7.0 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.0 steals through four games.