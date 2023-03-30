Morant contributed 36 points (11-28 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 loss to the Clippers.

Morant didn't play Tuesday on the first night of Memphis' back-to-back, while Desmond Bane (foot), Jaren Jackson (calf) and Tyus Jones (foot) sat out the second game Wednesday. As a result, Morant attempted more shots than he had in his previous three games. The Memphis point guard has increased his point total in every game since his return. Morant had his best night at the free-throw line, posting his most makes without a miss all season. The only downside of his game was eight turnovers, which tied a season high.