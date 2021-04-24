Morant finished Friday's 130-128 win over Portland with 33 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes.

Morant came up big in the matchup between teams currently seeded seventh and eighth in the Western Conference, racking up a season-high 13 dimes and remarkably finishing without a single turnover. The second-year point guard posted his seventh game of 30-plus points this season, with all but one of those performances coming in March or April. Morant is a big part of Memphis' success this season, as he is posting per-game averages of 19.1 points, 7.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals.