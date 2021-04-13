Morant registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Morant posted his first double-double since March 26, when he finished with 32 points and 11 assists in a loss against the Jazz, but the second-year guard has looked excellent in recent weeks. He has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine outings while dishing out six or more dimes eight times during that span as well. He should remain as the engine that makes the Memphis run going forward, which should translate to high point and assist totals going forward.