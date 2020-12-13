Morant registered 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds across 25 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.
Morant won the Rookie of the Year Award last season and is poised to make a big leap in his sophomore year. His preseason debut was encouraging and paced the team in both points, assists and minutes played. He should be in line for a big year in 2020-21.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Wins Rookie of the Year•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores career-high 35•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Triple-doubles despite shooting woes•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Explosive double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Collects 19 points, nine dimes•