Morant notched 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss against the Kings.

The rookie point guard has seen his passing numbers decrease a bit since he's averaging 6.1 dimes per game in February, as opposed to the 8.3 per game he averaged during January. He seems to have taken a bigger role when it comes to scoring, however, as he is putting up 17.9 points per game during the current month -- that's the highest figure in a single month since he was scoring 19.0 points per game during November.