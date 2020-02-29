Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Posts double-double
Morant notched 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss against the Kings.
The rookie point guard has seen his passing numbers decrease a bit since he's averaging 6.1 dimes per game in February, as opposed to the 8.3 per game he averaged during January. He seems to have taken a bigger role when it comes to scoring, however, as he is putting up 17.9 points per game during the current month -- that's the highest figure in a single month since he was scoring 19.0 points per game during November.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...