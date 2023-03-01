Morant chipped in 39 points (15-29 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 win over the Lakers.

Morant looked to be headed toward a rough shooting night after the first two periods, as he went into halftime having gone just 3-for-14 from the field. That outlook changed dramatically in the third quarter, as the superstar point guard went wild with 28 points -- the most ever in a single quarter by a Grizzlies player -- on a 10-for-12 shooting line. Morant also provided big production as a rebounder and distributor, finishing with 10 boards and 10 dimes to register his sixth triple-double of the campaign. He hadn't reached double-digits in either category since posting 12 assists against Portland on Feb. 1.