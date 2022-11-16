Morant totaled 36 points (13-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Pelicans.

With Desmond Bane (toe) sidelined, Morant stepped up with another big scoring effort, but he didn't get enough help to hold off New Orleans. The fourth-year superstar has scored 30 or more points in seven of 13 games to begin the season, thanks in part to improvement from beyond the arc -- Morant's averaging a career-high 40.3 percent on three-point attempts.