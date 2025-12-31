Morant tallied 40 points (16-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during the Grizzlies' 139-136 overtime loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Morant entered Tuesday's contest having dished out 17 assists over his last two outings, but he was a far more aggressive scorer against Philadelphia. He put the Grizzlies on his back with 18 points in the fourth quarter, and his six points in overtime brought him to the 40-point mark for the first time this season and 10th time in his NBA career. Morant played 34 minutes and appears to be past a left ankle sprain that caused him to miss four straight games recently. He'll have two days to rest before the Grizzlies' next game Friday against the Lakers.