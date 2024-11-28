Morant (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

The probable tag suggests Morant should be able to return Friday following his absence from Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Morant recently missed eight games due to a hip injury, and the Grizzlies need him to be healthy to reach their full potential. The star point guard is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. If he's available to play Friday, then Scotty Pippen would probably move back to the bench.