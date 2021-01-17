Morant posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's win over the 76ers.

Morant returned quicker than expected from a Grade 2 left ankle sprain that sidelined him for eight straight games, and the fact that he returned quickly to the starting lineup shows just how valuable he is for Memphis. As long as he remains healthy, Morant should be one of the Grizzlies' main fantasy assets, as he produced 44 and 28 points, respectively, in his two games of the campaign before sustaining the aforementioned injury.