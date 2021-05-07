Morant delivered 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a block across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss at Detroit.

Morant has been a bit inconsistent in recent games, but he has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances. The second-year guard has also been locked in from deep, draining at least two threes in each of his last 14 games.