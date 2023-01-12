Morant accumulated 38 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over the Spurs.

Morant returned from a two-game absence but looked dominant once again, carrying the Grizzlies to victory in a game that turned out to be more complicated than expected. The star floor general is having an excellent season and not even some absences from time to time have slowed him down. He's now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances.