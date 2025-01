Morant (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Morant wasn't available in Friday's blowout win over the Spurs, and while he's listed as questionable, a decision on his status will be made closer to Monday's 2:30 p.m. tipoff. Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are candidates to see increased roles if Morant remains sidelined Monday.